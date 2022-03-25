Huge fire erupts in Saudi city Jeddah ahead of F1 GP

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], March 25 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Jeddah oil depot on Friday ahead of Saudi Arabia Grand Prix race.

A large black smoke cloud could be seen from the F1 track. The F1 said in a statement, "The position at the moment is that we are waiting for further information from the authorities on what has happened," reported Sky Sports.



The incident comes amid Yemen's Houthis rebels acknowledging that they had launched a series of attacks on the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia and its state-run oil behemoth Saudi Aramco did not immediately acknowledge the blaze, though it appeared to be centered on the same fuel depot that the Houthis attacked in recent days, reported Sky Sports.

The al-Masirah satellite news channel run by Yemen's Houthi rebels, who did not immediately claim to be behind the fire, said it would release further details about their attacks. (ANI)

