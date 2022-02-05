Human chain, protest rally held in Dhaka against China's policy of discrimination' against Bangladeshi students

Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 5 (ANI): Bangladesh Muktijuddha Mancha held a human chain and a protest rally in front of the National Museum in Dhaka for the immediate repatriation of 5,000 Bangladeshi students studying in China.

The demonstration was held in Shahbagh city on Saturday afternoon around 3 pm.

Shaheen Sikder, vice-president of the organization and General Secretary of the organization Mohammad Al Mamun presided over the human chain and protest rally.



Others who spoke at the rally included Roman Hossain, vice-president of the organization, Sonnet Mahmud, president of DU branch, Touhidul Islam Mahim, general secretary, Rasha, a sculptor, Mizanur Rahman, a student returning from China, Hasib and Kamrul Hasan.



Sonnet Mahmud, president of the DU branch of the organization strongly condemned and protested against the Chinese government's policy of extreme discrimination against Bangladeshi students.

"About 5,000 Bangladeshi students are studying in China, and they are awaiting repatriation to China to resume their studies. The academic activities of thousands of Bangladeshi students have come to a standstill and their future is in dark," Sonnet Mahmud said.

Affected students echoed concerns as students from other countries could go back to China but not from Bangladesh. The government is treating them unfairly and their careers are at stake.

"Even students from Pakistan are being allowed to enter China but Bangladeshis are not being taken. The Chinese government is treating us in a biased manner, which is never desirable," said a victim, Mizanur Rahman in the statement.



Mohammad Al Mamun, General Secretary of the organization said: "After the COVID-19 crisis subsided, Bangladeshi students could go to almost all countries of the world, but for almost two years now the Chinese government has not allowed thousands of Bangladeshi students to enter China."

"We are disappointed by the silence of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who should have take appropriate initiative and effective action. We seek the intervention of Prime Minister in this regard. Bangladeshi students must be repatriated to China immediately failing which the Bangladesh Muktijodha Mancha will announce a tougher program to safeguard the future of affected students returning to China, including the siege of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy," General Secretary said. (ANI)

