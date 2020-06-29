Human rights activists stage demonstrations against China at Hachiko statue in Tokyo

Tokyo [Japan], June 28 (ANI): Several human rights activists of various nationalities, including Japanese, Indians, Taiwanese, Tibetans and others, staged a demonstration against China at Hachiko statue near Shibuya station in Tokyo on Sunday.

The protest was called at a time when Chinese President Xi Jinping is being criticized globally for a dictatorial style of working- a trait which is unbecoming of an aspiring world leader.

Since the past few years, it is quite evident that the highly ambitious Jinping is aggressively trying to expand and encroach territories of all its neighbours including Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, India, Bhutan, South China Sea, East China Sea, either by force or by its multi-billion dollars worth Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and One Belt One Road (OROB) projects.

It is noteworthy, that while denying democracy to its citizens belonging to minority communities, Jinping is trying everything within his means to suppress the genuine voices of pro-democracy youth activists in Hong Kong which is beset with pro-democracy protests for over a year.

Until 1950s, Tibet used to be a beautiful peace-loving Buddhist country which now has been swallowed by Chinese expansionism. On other hand, a highly advanced and progressive country such as Taiwan is also facing various pressure tactics from China and was recently denied representation at World Health Organisation (WHO) at China's behest- even though Taiwan was one of the two countries in South East Asia, other being Vietnam which put forward a brilliant counter-strategy to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Had the WHO paid heed to the early alarm raised by Taiwanese health authorities regarding COVID-19, the global devastation by Covid-19 would have been greatly mitigated and reduced. Within this context, Xi Jinping's surreptitious handling of COVID-19 and lack of transparency has raised eyebrows from all over the globe against him.

The entire world is joining hands and uniting in its fight against COVID-19 where many countries have exchanged medicines and other medical equipment - either at subsidized rates or free on humanitarian grounds.

Many countries have also complained receiving faulty equipment including faulty test kits from China. This may be due to genuine quality control issues. However, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) under Jinping's leadership has been caught initiating un-provoked violence in Galwan valley, eastern Ladakh, and accused India of violating the agreement between New Delhi and Beijing. Based on various media reports and intelligence inputs, this bloody fight led to martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers and perhaps more PLA soldiers, the exact numbers have been intentionally undisclosed by China.

This despicable behaviour of China has caught global attention and the need for call for a more responsible democracy in China. (ANI)

