Human Rights Watchdogs blame Taliban for misery in Spin-Boldak

Kabul [Afghanistan] July 31 (ANI): Several Human Rights watchdogs have blamed the Taliban for the death of dozens of civilians in Kandahar's Spin-Boldak district.

Afghanistan's independent human rights commission blamed the Taliban for killing civilians in Spin-Boldak district during the conflict with the Afghan forces.

The commission found out that the Taliban is not committed to any humanitarian law and have been ignoring all the human rights measures in the country, Afghanistan Times reported citing the human right commission.

"The Taliban insurgents are also engaged in revenge murder of civilians and have been plundering the assets of the people," the commission informed.

While an official from the commission, Zabiullah Farhang also informed that 40 killed civilians from Spin-Boldak were also identified and there are possibilities for more of them to be found.

"The identity of 40 people was specified and there is a possibility for more of them (to be found), what happened in Spin-Boldak is a war crime," he said.



Amidst ongoing Taliban attacks on the city, more than 230 civilians have been reported injured since 16 July but real numbers are likely to be much higher, the United Nations Assistant Mission in Afghanistan was quoted as saying.

Patricia Gossman, Associate Asia director for Human Rights Watch said that although the Taliban's leaders denied any abuse, there are sufficient documents show civilians' killing by insurgents in the area under their control, Afghanistan Times reported.

In a recent development, reports informed that Human rights violations have been increasing in Afghanistan at a time when the withdrawal of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) forces from the war-torn country are about to be completed.

Over the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

A few days back, a popular comedian in Afghanistan was killed by unidentified gunmen allegedly Taliban in Kandahar province of the country.

Apart from it, there is the fury on social media against the Taliban group. Netizens are expressing outrage over the "barbarous" action of the Taliban.

In various videos circulating on social media, in which Taliban terrorists are seen abducting girls forcefully from her home and killing civilians mercilessly. (ANI)

