Humanitarian aid is Afghanistan's last lifeline: OCHA

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 26 (ANI): According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Afghanistan (OCHA), humanitarian aid is Afghanistan's last lifeline, TOLOnews reported on Wednesday.

According to OCHA, the Afghan people will require USD 4.62 billion in humanitarian relief in 2023.

"With Afghanistan facing its 3rd consecutive year of drought, 2nd year of severe economic hardship, and consequences of decades of war & recurrent natural disasters, humanitarian aid remains the last lifeline for much of the population. USD 4.62bn is needed to assist 23.7M people in 2023," TOLOnews reported quoting OCHA.

Meanwhile, the Taliban-led deputy of Afghanistan's Ministry of Economy emphasised the importance of continuing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and urged the international world not to politicise humanitarian aid.



"The international community must not politicize humanitarian aid, it must help the Afghan people and continue aid. Along with humanitarian assistance, help should also be provided in the field of development and progress," said Abdul Latif Nazari, the deputy of the Ministry of Economy, TOLOnews reported.

Several economists have stated that infrastructure projects must be implemented in Afghanistan in order to eliminate poverty.

Afghanistan is currently grappling with a serious humanitarian crisis as according to international assessments, the country now has the highest number of people in emergency food insecurity in the world.

Moreover, the situation of human rights in Afghanistan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power in August last year.

Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated, especially against women and minorities. Women and girls in Afghanistan are facing a human rights crisis, deprived of the fundamental rights to non-discrimination, education, work, public participation and health, reported Khaama Press. (ANI)

