"Humein sirf PM Modi chahiye...": this Pakistani's desperate plea goes viral

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 23 (ANI): In a viral video posted by Pakistani Youtuber Sana Amjad, a fellow Pakistani is heard ranting against the Shehbaz Sharif government over the prevailing state of affairs in the country and saying that they would also have been able to buy goods at reasonable prices had Prime Minister Narendra Modi been ruling Pakistan.

A former journalist, Sana Amjad had stints with several Pakistani media houses. In the viral video, she is heard asking a local why the slogan 'Pakistan se zinda bhago chahe India chale jaao" (Run for your life away from Pakistan, even if it means taking shelter in India) was being raised on the streets, he responds saying he wishes he wasn't born in Pakistan.

The local said he wishes that the Partition hadn't happened as he, and his fellow countrymen, could then have been able to purchase essential items at reasonable prices and feed their children every night.

"I wish Pakistan wasn't separated from India. We would then be purchasing tomatoes at PKR 20/kg, chicken for PKR 150/kg, and petrol at PKR 50 per litre," he said in the viral video.

"It is unfortunate that we got an Islamist nation but we could not establish Islam here," he added.

Watch the Pakistani rant about the pain of living in Pakistan here;



Wishing for "no one but Narendra Modi", he said "Modi is much better than us, his people respect and follow him so much. If we had Narendra Modi, we wouldn't need Nawaz sharif or Benazir or Imran, not even (late former military ruler) General (Parvez) Musharraf. All we want is Prime Minister Modi, as only he can deal with all mischievous elements in the country. India is currently the fifth-biggest economy in the world while we are nowhere."

"I am ready to live under Modi's rule. Modi is a great man, he is not a bad human being. Indians are getting tomatoes and chicken at reasonable rates. When you cannot feed your children at night, you start ruing the country you were born in," he added.

"I pray to Almighty to give us Modi and have him rule our country," he said, with tears in his eyes.

He said the Pakistanis need to stop comparing themselves with India "because there is no comparison" between the two countries. (ANI)