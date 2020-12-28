Hundreds of inmates with COVID-19 moved from Seoul facility to Cheongsong prison

Seoul [South Korea], December 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Hundreds of prisoners with COVID-19 at a Seoul Dongbu detention centre were moved to a Cheongsong prison in the southeastern region, prompting consternation among local residents wary of further spread of the virus, the media reported on Monday, citing the Ministry of Justice.

According to the Yonhap news agency, 488 inmates and 21 prison officials were known to be infected with a new coronavirus disease, however, none of them have shown serious symptoms.

Around 350 prisoners were transferred to a correctional facility in Cheongsong, where they will stay in solitary confinement cells and receive medical care.



Those prisoners from risk groups, including elderly, were excluded from the transfer, and in case of severe symptoms will be transferred to hospitals.

A few Cheongsong residents gathered in front of the prison protesting the prisoner transfer due to the potential risk of virus transmission in the community, according to the news outlet.

Lee Jung-hwan, a county official in charge of safety and disaster control, said that his office promised to take strict measures to prevent the spread of infection, adding that those in contact with transferred prisoners would isolate for two-weeks at a separate facility, after three days of work. (ANI/Sputnik)

