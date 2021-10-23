Hundreds of Pakistanis protest against Imran Khan govt for failing to check inflation, unemployment

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 23 (ANI): Hundreds of Pakistani citizens protested against the failure of the Imran Khan Government to check inflation and unemployment.

The activists of Jamaat-i-Islami and other parties came on the roads after Friday prayers in parts of Lower Dir, Battagram and Mohmand against the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tareek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, reported Dawn.

In Dir, JI's local organisations held separate protest rallies in Chakdara, Kumbar Maidan, Munda and Samarbagh against the rising inflation, hike in prices of petroleum products and the government's plan to bring the region under the tax net.

The protestors asked the government to avoid any step to bring the people of Malakand division under the tax net. They criticised the government and its ministers for defending the record inflation in the country.



In Munda, the JI and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam - Fazl (JUI-F) staged a joint protest rally against the government because of the cruel policies of Khan's government the people were finding it hard to feed their families, reported Dawn.

In Battagram, different political parties staged a joint protest against inflation in the country after the Friday prayers.

As per the protestors, the PTI rulers had failed in running the government business. They said that prices of edible items, medicines and oil had reached the record level. They criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for doing nothing for the welfare of poor people, reported Dawn.

The demonstrators were worried over the rising prices of flour, sugar, ghee and other food items that had hit hard the poor people in the country. They said that the country was on the verge of bankruptcy due to the wrong policies of the PTI government, reported Dawn.

Pakistan's PM Khan had promised his citizens to check inflation and unemployment but he rendered millions jobless and rising prices has further deteriorated the economic conditions. (ANI)

