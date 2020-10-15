Hundreds of Pakistanis stranded at Dubai airport due to non-compliance with new travel norms

Dubai [UAE], October 15 (ANI): Over 500 Pakistan nationals were stopped at the Dubai airport over the last two days after arriving in the Gulf state on a visit visa, as they did not comply with the new criteria for entry, which has been imposed by the immigration authorities of United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The failure of the Pakistani consulate in UAE to inform concerned authorities and airlines about the new travel requirements set by Emirati authorities in a timely manner, was the reason for the Pakistanis being stranded at the airport, reported Geo News.

According to the new requirements, passengers need to book a hotel in advance, have to carry 2,000 dirhams personally and have a return ticket.



Furthermore, the last-minute efforts of officials at the Dubai consulate to save the passengers did not succeed, as authorities have started deporting the travellers in batches, Geo News reported.

According to a statement issued by the consulate general, the Pakistan nationals stranded at the airport did not comply with the new travel requirements to the city.

"A total 545 Pakistani nationals (304+241) on visit/tourist visa who reached Dubai were denied entry into UAE for not complying with the entry condition of minimum 'show money', return ticket, hotel reservations etc., or they had visit/tourist visas of cities other than Dubai," said the statement. (ANI)

