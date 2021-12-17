Hundreds of thousands of Afghans may flee to Europe this winter due to looming humanitarian crisis: Russian diplomat

Moscow [Russia], December 17 (ANI): Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov has said that hundreds of thousands of Afghans will try to flee to Europe this winter if large-scale economic and humanitarian crises cannot be prevented, reported Sputnik.



"The West is afraid of migration flows. And we tell them -- as a result of your policy, as a result of the obstacles that you invented when even the UN structures cannot send money, in the end, you can get a situation, when at least about a tenth of Afghanistan's 23 million population flees to Europe this winter," Sputnik quoted Kabulov as saying.

Kabulov urged to make Afghan assets available again emphasising that there is no need for hundreds of thousands of Afghan families to leave the country.

The diplomat further said that the "world needs to help Afghans so that they do not try to break through all the borders where they are robbed, to break into Europe, because they will break through anyway". (ANI)

