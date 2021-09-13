Hundreds protest against targeted killings in Pakistan's Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], September 13 (ANI): Hundreds of people took to the streets in protest against the targeted killings in Panjgur district in Balochistan province of Pakistan, local media reported.

A large number of people, including women and children, gathered at the main chowk of the town. They marched on the streets and roads and chanted slogans against the local administration and police for their failure to arrest alleged killers, reported Dawn.

During the protest, people said about a dozen innocent civilians had been killed in Panjgur in a month, but not a single alleged killer had been arrested.



"Panjgur police and administration have surrendered before criminals. There is no government writ. Killers are roaming freely. Every house is in mourning and fear," Dawn quoted the people as saying.

"The people from Punjab have been left at the mercy of killers, thieves and robbers," they claimed.

"Several people, including Maulvi Abdul Hai, Saghir, Jalil Sanjarani, Allauddin Qadeer, Safeer Musa and his father Haji Musa, have been killed in Panjgur, but their killers have not been traced and arrested," they said. (ANI)

