Hurting Sikh sentiments, hundreds of Gurudwaras in Pakistan ruined, desecrated

Punjab [Pakistan], July 14 (ANI): The Pakistan government is misleading Sikhs and the international community by maintaining only a handful of Gurudwaras in the country, whereas there are hundreds of such structures of historical significance that are being ruined and defiled, media reports said.

Hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community, the local administration in Pakistan have been desecrating their places of worship and have been illegally occupying them.

Gurudwaras in Pakistan are being blatantly neglected by the local authorities. The conditions of many gurudwaras are dilapidated.

Many such incidents have cropped up over which the Sikhs have registered their concerns. One such Gurudwara is the historical Gurudwara Sri Damdama Sahib which is situated in Raja Bazaar, Rawalpindi. It was built by Baba Khem Singh Bedi in 1876, reported Islam Khabar.

This place of worship is being used as an abattoir and meat shop by the locals. The meat shops are situated along the main entrance of the Gurudwara for the past many years. Apart from meat shops, more than a dozen shops are being run from the Gurudwara premises.



The said Gurudwara has a huge 'sarai' (accommodation for travellers) and has around 70-75 spacious rooms. The ground floor has a huge Langar Bhawan (community kitchen), Prakash Asthan (sanctum), Sukhasan Asthan (resting place for the Holy Book) and Joda Ghar (place for footwear).

All such properties have been illegally occupied by the families of the local shopkeepers.

One more example of the sheer neglect of Gurudwaras in Pakistan is Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha. It is located in Galha Mandi, Sahiwal in the Punjab Province. The building is huge however the local administration has occupied the gurudwara and has converted it into City Police Station.

Another Gurudwara is Gurudwara Qila Sahib which was built in remembrance of Guru Hargobind Singh. They are located in Guru Nanakpura Mohalla, District Hafizabad. These historical Gurudwaras are either converted into tombs, graves or shrines.

The local Sikhs have raised such issues of illegal occupation by local police and private individuals several times. Moreover, many Gurudwaras have been desecrated by using them as meat shops, tombs, shrines and even sheds for the animals.

The Sikh community has alleged that Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETBP) and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) have no regard for Sikh religious sentiments. (ANI)

