Hyundai Avante, selected as "2021 Car of the Year" by Canadian AutoGuide

Seoul [South Korea], May 3 (ANI/Global Economic): Hyundai Motor Company Avante (local name Elantra) was awarded "2021 Car of the Year" hosted by AutoGuide, a Canadian automobile magazine.

According to Hyundai Motor Company on Friday, AutoGuide selected the new Avante as the car of the year from the short list of 34 car models based on values, innovation, user-friendliness, technology, and safety.

"Elantra offers the best value of its class," said Kyle Patrick, editor-in-chief of AutoGuide. "It sets a new standard in the segment by expanding its product range to the N-line and hybrid cars."



Avante is receiving favorable reviews in the North American market one after another by being named among the "2021 North America Car of the Year", the top 10 automobile interiors under USD 50,000 by AutoTraders, a used car trading site in the United States, and "Editors' Choice" of Car & Driver.

In the recent evaluation by the American Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the Avante's safety was recognized by obtaining a "Top Safety Pick" rating.

Avante, which sold more than 20,000 units in Canada over the past year, continues to be popular with 4,660 units sold until March this year, up 19.9 per cent from the same period last year.

In the first quarter of the year, it ranked third after Honda Civic (7,158 units) and Toyota Corolla (7,116 units) in the Canadian semi-mid-size car market. (ANI/Global Economic)

