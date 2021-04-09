Hyundai Engineering and Bentley Systems to collaborate in AI design development

Seoul [South Korea], April 9 (ANI/Global Economic): Hyundai Engineering announced Thursday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the development of automated AI (artificial intelligence) design with Bentley Systems, a global software developer, at its headquarters in Jongno-gu, Seoul.



Under this MoU, the two companies agreed to cooperate in technology development to build a system that automatically designs steel and concrete structures and optimizes them by introducing AI technology.

Hyundai Engineering expects that applying AI technology to construction design through collaboration with Bentley Systems would result in business cost savings, as well as in improving design quality and shortening the design period.

A representative of Hyundai Engineering said, "We will build digital platforms through automation systems based on AI technology in areas such as design, purchase, construction, and operation." (ANI/Global Economic)

