Hyundai issues statement on Pakistani distributor's 'unauthorized' tweet on Kashmir

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Hyundai Motor has expressed deep regrets over the offence caused to Indians due to an "unauthorized" tweet on Kashmir from the official account of the Pakistan Hyundai.

"As a business policy, Hyundai Motor Company does not comment on political or religious issues in any specific region. Therefore, it is clearly against Hyundai Motor's policy that the independently-owned distributor in Pakistan made unauthorized Kashmir-related social media posts from their own accounts," read the statement issued by South Korea's company on February 8.

The company further said that once the situation was brought to our attention, "we made the distributor acutely aware of the inappropriateness of the action. We have since taken measures to ensure the distributor, which misused the Hyundai brand identity, has removed the social media posts and we have put in place processes to prevent a future recurrence."



"Our subsidiary, Hyundai Motor India, is not associated with the distributor in Pakistan, and we strongly reject the distributor's unauthorized non-business related social media activity," it added.

Hyundai Motor Company has been investing in India for many decades and remains strongly committed to Indian customers. We deeply regret any offence caused to the people of India by this unofficial social media activity, the statement read further.

This comes as India summoned the South Korean envoy over Hyundai Pakistan's social media post on Kashmir. (ANI)

