Hyundai Mobis develops a foldable steering wheel system for self-driving car

Seoul [South Korea], October 12 (ANI/Global Economic): A foldable steering wheel system for self-driving cars has been developed by Hyundai Mobis.

Hyundai Mobis announced on Monday that it has developed the 'foldable steering system' that can store the steering wheel of the driver's seat invisible by folding it.

It is a new technology that has not been globally commercialized before, and Hyundai Mobis successfully developed in around 2 years and is currently filling patents in Korea and overseas.



The 'foldable steering system' is movable to forward and back by up to 25cm.

Not only did Hyundai Mobis secure durability and reliability by applying the new technology, but also it mounted the SBW (Steer by Wire) steering system that the company had previously developed before. The SBW is a high-tech control system that transmits steering power generated from the steering wheel to wheels through electronic signals.

Accordingly, it can automatically increase or reduce the reactivity of the steering wheel at parking lots or highways to provide stability, and also provide comfortable steering that can maximize the driving experience on circuits or winding roads.

It also removed mechanical connections to filter out uncomfortable body rolls that can be transmitted to the steering wheel when passing through potholes and bumps on the road. (ANI/Global Economic)

