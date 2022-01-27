Hyundai Motor posts operating profit of 6.6789 trillion won last year, highest in 7 years

Seoul [South Korea], January 27 (ANI/Global Economic): Hyundai Motor on January 25 announced that operating profit amounted to 6.6789 trillion won last year based on consolidated financial statements. This is an increase of 178.9 per cent from the previous year (4.2842 trillion won), hitting a record-high in seven years since 2014 (7.55 trillion won).



Last year, Hyundai Motor's sales rose 13.1 per cent year-on-year to 117.6106 trillion won, and net profit rose 195.8 per cent to 5.6931 trillion won.

The operating profit ratio also increased from 2.3 per cent in 2020 to 5.7 per cent last year, up 3.4 per cent.

Annual sales in 2021 were 3,890,726 units, up 3.9 per cent from the previous year. Domestic sales fell 7.7 per cent to 726,868 units, while global sales rose 7.0 per cent to 3,163,888 units. (ANI/Global Economic)

