I came to know day before that there will be attack on me: Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 4 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was injured when bullets were fired on his vehicle during a protest march on Thursday, has said he "already came to know a day before that there will be attack" on him.

"I already came to know a day before that there will be an attack on me. They planned the attack either in Wazirabad or Gujrat in Punjab provinces," Imran Khan said while addressing the people a day after he suffered four bullet injuries on his leg in a firing incident during Haqeeqi march.

On Thursday, Imran Khan was attacked near his container in Punjab province during his long march in Wazirabad. He sustained injuries on his leg and was shifted to a hospital for treatment. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders said that Imran Khan's condition is stable and he is out of danger.

The Punjab police have confirmed that seven people were injured and a person was killed during the firing incident. As per the police, the deceased has been identified as Muazzam Nawaz. The suspected shooter who opened fire during the rally was caught by Punjab police where he admitted that he wanted to kill Imran Khan because "he was misleading the public."

"I thought of this as there was Azaan going on and on the other side, Imran Khan is taking out his container and making noise. My conscience did not approve of this. I decided this suddenly... I conspired against Imran Khan when he kicked off his long march from Lahore. I made up my mind that I will not leave him alive," the shooter said according to a video shared on social media.

Responding to whether there was someone else in the conspiracy, the shooter said, "I have conspired this alone and no one else is involved in this. I came on a bike and I parked it at my uncle's shop. He has a motorcycle showroom."



Hours after the assassination attempt against Imran Khan, people held protests in front of the Corps Commander House in Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PTI senior leader Asad has demanded that all three people -- the premier, the interior minister, and the senior military officer -- should be removed from their offices.

On Thursday, Pakistan Electronic and Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) prohibited news channels from airing PTI leader Asad Umar's video wherein he said that Imran Khan believed "Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the country's Interior Minister and a top ISI General" were behind the attack.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has also condemned the firing incident on Imran Khan and the party members.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sought a report from Interior Minister. He also directed the Interior Minister to get a report from the Punjab Chief Secretary and IGP Punjab.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan who was injured in "the firing incident" near the container carrying Imran during the long march, said it was an "assassination attempt" on the former Pakistan PM.

Imran Khan had started the long march last week towards Islamabad and had targeted the country's spy chief and accused him of holding a "political presser". He had also targeted a few other officers. (ANI)

