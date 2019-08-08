I care about Kashmir as South Asia is my home, says Malala

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Calling for peace in the Kashmir region, Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai on Thursday said that she cared about Kashmir because South Asia is her home.

"I care about Kashmir because South Asia is my home -- a home I share with 1.8 billion people including Kashmiris. We represent different cultures, religions, languages, cuisines and customs. And I believe we all can live in peace," she tweeted.

"I know we can appreciate the gifts that all of our people, in all their diversity, contribute to our world. There is no need for us to continue to suffer and hurt each other," Malala added.

The youngest Nobel Laureate, she is an advocate for girls' education and women's equality.

Born in Pakistan in 1997, Malala was shot by a gunman on her way back home from school in the Swat District.

She was targetted for speaking out about the plight of girls in her region, who were banned from going to school by the Taliban. (ANI)

