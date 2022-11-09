"I will also disclose name of second officer..." Imran Khan on assassination bid

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 9 (ANI): Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday threatened to reveal the name of another military official, whom he says was party to the plot to assassinate him.

Imran Khan was shot during his long march in Punjab Province's Wazirabad on Thursday. Khan has since held both the coalition government and Major General Naseer Faisal responsible for the attack.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief said that he would disclose the name of the second officer who was sitting with Faisal in the control room to monitor his execution plot.

"I had discovered the assassination plot hatched against me almost two months ago & exposed it in RYK 24th Sept and Mianwali 7th October public rallies. Wazirabad assassination attempt followed the script," Imran Khan tweeted.

"I will also disclose the name of the second officer who was sitting with Maj General Faisal in the control room from around 12 noon to 5 pm monitoring the execution of the plot," he said in another tweet.

On Tuesday, the PTI chief termed the FIR filed by the Punjab province in the case concerning the assassination bid against him as "farcical" and added that his lawyers will soon put forward his position.



"On the issue of the farcical FIR, my lawyers will give my position. All my life I dreamt of seeing my country as a prospering welfare state and my struggle throughout has been to make this dream a reality for my nation. Today the nation has awakened, understood and risen in support of my message of justice, freedom and national sovereignty," Imran Khan tweeted.

"When we are so close to our goal no fear or threat of death can stop my struggle," he added.

Khan's response comes after a First Information Report (FIR) against the attempted assassination was registered on Monday, after the country's apex court issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Punjab Police, Geo News reported.

Earlier, the Pakistan Supreme Court issued an order to the IG of Punjab Police, Faisal Shahkar, to file the FIR of the gun attack on the PTI chief. He was also ordered to submit a report within 24 hours.

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said that if the FIR doesn't include the three accused nominated by Imran Khan, then it is not more than a piece of paper, according to Geo News.

Another PTI leader Shireen Mazari said that the FIR is an "attempt at a complete cover-up by the three accused through the power of their positions and the state".

"The FIR registered in Wazirabad thana is a sheer mockery of the law & SC order. An attempt at a complete cover-up by the 3 accused thru the power of their positions & the State. Seems regime change conspirators hellbent on destroying Pak totally for their own ends," Shireen Mazari tweeted. (ANI)

