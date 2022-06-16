I2-U2 grouping reflects new dynamics in Middle East and world: Israeli envoy Eynat Shlein

By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): The grouping I2-U2 comprising India, Israel, the UAE and the US is an important initiative that reflects new dynamics in the Middle East and the world, said Ambassador Eynat Shlein, the head of MASHAV, Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation on Thursday.

MASHAV is Israel's international development Center in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"I believe that this is a very important initiative. I think it reflects the new dynamics in the Middle East and the world, the creation of new alliances and the creative thinking of how can countries come together to tackle global problems such for example food security," Eynat Shlein told ANI.



She mentioned that these four countries can come together to offer solutions to the growing issues. Shlein believes that I2-U2 countries with their qualities can bring a change.

"Israel has been a good and a close ally of the US for many years. India is a strong strategic partner of Israel. And the UAE, since the signing of the historical Abrahamic accord is becoming a very strong partner and ally of Israel. These four partners together can bring in their unique qualities to create change, a very needed change," she said.

The Israeli envoy further said that if all the four countries come together then one can fight climate change and provide more food to people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Neftali Bennett and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan would attend the first virtual summit of the I2U2 grouping next month for discussions on the food security crisis and other areas of cooperation.

"India is our biggest partner. We've been very active here for dozens of years in various fields, with a lot of emphasis on agriculture. We have 29 centres of excellence here," ambassador Shlein said. (ANI)

