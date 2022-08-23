IAC Vikrant's total cabling length equivalent to distance between Kochi-Delhi, amount of steel used equals 4 Eiffel Towers

Onboard Vikrant/Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 23 (ANI): India's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant, which is soon to be commissioned, has a total cabling length of 2,400 kms which is equal to the distance from Kochi to Delhi, said Southern Naval Command chief Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi.

The Vice Admiral said that the amount of steel used in the ship is equivalent to four times the steel used in the making of the Eiffel Tower.

Giving the analogy for the specifications of Vikrant, Vice Admiral Hampiholi told ANI, "Just to give an idea the amount of steel which has been used in the ship is enough to perhaps make four Eiffel Towers. The ship's cabling runs almost about 2,400 kilometres which is roughly the distance between Kochi to Delhi. Each of the MIG 29K aircraft stationed on Vikrant weighs as much as about two African elephants."

Vice Admiral Hampiholi mentioned that the ship generates enough electricity to power a small town. He further pointed out that Vikrant travels close to about 28 knots.

The Indian Navy had on July 28 taken delivery of the carrier from CSL after it had successfully completed the fourth and the final phase of the sea trials last month.

With the delivery of Vikrant, India has joined a select group of nations having the niche capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier.

IAC Vikrant has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1,700 people. (ANI)