IAF Chief meets Sri Lanka Prime Minister Gunawardena on second day of island nation's visit

Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 4 (ANI): Indian Air Force Chief VR Chaudhari met Sri Lanka Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on the second day of his four-day visit to the island nation and discussed bilateral ties.

The IAF Chief also met Sri Lanka's Defence Secretary General (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Shavendra Silva.

The Indian Air Force, in its tweet on Thursday, informed about IAF Chief's meetings with the Sri Lankan officials and wrote, "On the second day of his ongoing visit to Sri Lanka, the CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari met and interacted with the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Dinesh Gunawardena, Defence Secretary Gen (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne, CDS Gen Shavendra Silva & Cdr of SL Army Lt Gen Vikum Liyanage."

During the interactions, the Chief of Air Staff discussed boosting military relations between India and Sri Lanka.

"During his interactions with the dignitaries and military officials, the CAS had meaningful discussions on boosting military relations between both countries. He also paid his respects to the supreme sacrifice of the Indian soldiers by laying a wreath at the #IPKF memorial," the Indian Air Force tweeted.





As part of his ongoing visit, Indian Air Force Chief VR Chaudhari called on Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe on the first day of his visit on Wednesday.

During his visit, the IAF Chief also met the island nation's State Minister of Defence, National Security Advisor as well as the Commanders of the Sri Lankan Air Force and Navy, the Indian Air Force said.

The bilateral talks between the leaders assured IAF's steadfast commitment to Sri Lanka at all times when India is called upon.

Furthermore, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) also gave a talk at the prestigious Sri Lankan National Defence College.

The IAF Chief's visit to Sri Lanka will enhance the existing professional ties and bonds of mutual cooperation between both Nations, the Ministry of Defence said in an official release.

IAF Chief Chaudhari is currently on a 4-day official visit to Sri Lanka at the invitation of the Commander of Sri Lankan Air Force, Air Marshal SK Pathirana. (ANI)

