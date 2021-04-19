IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria embarks on a 5-day visit to France

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff on Monday embarked on a five-day visit to France on an invitation from Gen Philippe Lavigne, Chief of Staff.



The Indian Air Force (IAF) took to Twitter to announce Bhadauria's visit to France.

"Air Chief Mshl RKS Bhadauria, CAS embarked on an official visit to France today on an invitation from Gen Philippe Lavigne, Chief of Staff @Armee_de_lair. The visit from Apr 19-23 will enhance potential avenues for strengthening the level of interaction between the two Air Forces," IAF tweeted.

The visit of the Chief of the Air Staff from April 19 to 23 will enhance potential avenues for strengthening the level of interaction between the two Air Forces. He will hold meetings and discussions with the senior military leadership of France and undertake visits to operational facilities and airbases. (ANI)

