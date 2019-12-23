IAF chief to embark on 4-day visit to Egypt

New Delhi [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria will embark on a four-day visit to Egypt beginning from Tuesday with an aim to strengthen the long-standing bilateral relations between New Delhi and Cairo.

During the visit, Bhadauria is scheduled to visit various operational and training establishments of the Egyptian Air Force, according to a statement.

He will also interact with senior officials of the Egyptian Armed Forces.

The visit would provide an impetus towards enhancing defence cooperation between the two air forces as well as strengthening the long-standing bilateral relations between India and Egypt, the statement said. (ANI)

