IAF Chief VR Chaudhari calls on Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 3 (ANI): As part of his ongoing visit, Indian Air Force Chief VR Chaudhari called on Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the IAF said on Wednesday.

During his visit, the IAF Chief also met the island nation's State Minister of Defence, National Security Advisor as well as the Commanders of the Sri Lankan Air Force and Navy, the Indian Air Force said.



"As part of his ongoing visit to Sri Lanka, the CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari met the Honourable President, the State Minister of Defence, the National Security Advisor as well as the Commanders of Sri Lankan Air Force and Navy," the Indian Air Force tweeted.



The bilateral talks between the leaders assured IAF's steadfast commitment to Sri Lanka at all times when India is called upon.

Furthermore, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) also gave a talk at the prestigious Sri Lankan National Defence College.



The IAF Chief Chaudhari is currently on a 4-day official visit to Sri Lanka at the invitation of the Commander of Sri Lankan Air Force, Air Marshal SK Pathirana.

The visit will enhance the existing professional ties and bonds of mutual cooperation between both Nations, the Ministry of Defence said in an official release. (ANI)

