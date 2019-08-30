IAF delegation attends MAKS 2019 air show in Russia

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A delegation of Indian Air Force personnel led by Director General of Air Operations Air Marshal Amit Dev on Thursday attended International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS 2019 air">airshow held at the Russian city of Zukhovski.

During the visit, the delegation was shown MiG-35 and Su-57 fighter air">aircraft, while two IAF test pilots -- BS Reddy and FL Roy -- got the opportunity to fly MiG-35.

"Indian Air Force delegation led by Air Marshal Amit Dev, Director General Air Operations, visited International Aviation & Space Salon MAKS 2019 air">airshow being held at Zukhovski, Russia from 27 to 29 Aug 19," Indian Air Force wrote on Twitter.

[{71ce2131-7314-43b1-8669-b7606426d1ce:intradmin/IAF_tweet_1.JPG}]

[{7b0b21aa-eab3-470a-8b55-0ce75f3ac414:intradmin/IAF_tweet_2.JPG}]

MAKS is Russia's premier international air">air show held biennially at Zhukovsky International Airport near Moscow.

The air">aircraft is usually seen as Russia's attempt to market its wares for foreign purchases.

The 2019 edition of the three-day show kickstarted on Tuesday. (ANI)

