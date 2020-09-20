IAF has 1,875 women officers including 10 fighter pilots, 18 navigators

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): The strength of women officers serving the Indian Air Force (IAF) as on September 1 is 1,875 and of them 10 women officers are fighter pilots and 18 women officers are Navigators, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said in a written reply.



He said that after approval of Ministry of Defence, IAF commenced a scheme for "Induction of Women SSC officers in Fighter Stream of Flying Branch" in 2016 under which 10 women fighter pilots have been commissioned till date.

The minister said women fighter pilots are inducted and deployed in IAF as per strategic needs and operational requirements within the laid down policy, which is reviewed from time to time. (ANI)

