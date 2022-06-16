ICCR President meets Nepali President, PM on his three-day visit

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 15 (ANI): Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) President Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe met Nepali President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Wednesday during his three-day visit to the country.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said in a statement that Dr Sahasrabudhhe is on a visit to Nepal from June 14-16. He called on the state and government heads on Wednesday.

The ICCR President also met Nepali Minister for Education, Science & Technology Devendra Paudel and discussed the promotion of cultural ties and strengthening educational exchanges.



"If we embark on this knowledge yatra and try to first of all, conserve our traditions our culture. Cultivate newer dimensions in the contemporary context in the context of describing the similar culture and traditions that we have whether in India or in Nepal. It is said that these similar cultures are ever rich and never old," Dr Sahasrabudhhe said while addressing the 'Sampark India-Nepal Alumni Network.'

During the event, Dr Sahasrabuddhe also interacted with over 200 members of the 'Sampark India-Nepal Alumni Network,' which connects Nepalese who have studied in India including many under ICCR scholarships.

Prior to the event, Dr Sahasrabuddhe attended the curtain raiser of International Day of Yoga 2022 on 15th June at the premises of the UNESCO heritage site Pashupatinath Temple.

The event was organized by Swami Vivekananda Cultural Center (SVCC), Embassy of India, Kathmandu in association with Pashupati Area Development Trust and Patanjali Yogpeeth, as part of the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

On three days visit to the Himalayan Nation, Dr Sahasrabuddhe will be meeting prominent educationists and academicians including Vice-Chancellors of Kathmandu University, Lumbini Buddhist University and Director, Center for Nepal and Asian Studies (CNAS) to discuss specific initiatives and the role ICCR can play in this regard. (ANI)

