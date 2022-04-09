Ice cream maker Nissei brings newly peanut soft cream in Japan

Chiba [Japan], April 8 (ANI): This is the roadside station "Kisarazu Umakuta-no-sato" in Kisarazu City, Chiba Prefecture. Inside the store, there is a large peanut statue. Chiba Prefecture produces the largest amount of peanuts in Japan and therefore is a local speciality here.

A "Farm Cafe Restaurant & Tree" is located in the corner of the station. It is a popular restaurant with a menu that uses plenty of local vegetables.

In the popular meal menu, especially peanut soft cream is one of the restaurant's most popular ones.

"When we thought about what is most famous in Chiba Prefecture, many staffs suggested peanuts. Then we decided to develop peanut soft cream. It would have a rich flavour which is not weaker than vanilla flavour," said Natsumi Yoshida, a restaurant staff.

The peanut soft cream is the original one of this restaurant, created in consultation with the manufacturer Nissei, along with careful attention to the blending ratio so that the flavour of vanilla is not too strong, and the peanut aroma is enhanced.



The peanut soft cream was created in this way. It has the perfect balance of flavour to attract everyone from small children to adults.

"The peanut flavour is rich, and the vanilla is sweet and delicious!" a customer said.

This restaurant also sells soft ice cream made with Kisarazu's speciality blueberry. This soft cream provides a crunchy feeling which is similar to that of shaved ice.

Furthermore, the unique shape of this soft cream is popular among tourists.

People who buy soft ice cream take memorial photos with soft cream in front of a large peanut object. The manager also encourages the customers to post them on social media.

"We chose a cute, fluffy soft cream that looks good on social media. We sell soft cream made with peanuts from Chiba Prefecture and blueberries from Kisarazu. We hope you will visit us," Natsumi Yoshida said.

Soft cream made with local peanuts has a rich and delicious taste. And its unique shape contributes to attracting visitors and future visitors on social media. (ANI)

