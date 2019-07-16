ICJ expected to deliver verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav's case on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is expected to pronounce its judgment on Wednesday in Kulbhushan Jadhav's case.

Jadhav, an Indian national, has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism.

Pakistan's legal team, headed by Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan has reached The Hague in the Netherlands, where the ICJ is headquartered. The team also included Foreign Office Spokesperson Muhammad Faisal.

Jadhav, a 49-year-old former Naval officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on April 11, 2017, on charges of espionage and terrorism. Following this, India had approached the ICJ against Pakistan "for egregious violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963" in the matter.

India has contended that it had not been informed of Jadhav's detention until long after his arrest and that Pakistan had failed to inform the accused of his rights.

India further alleged that in violation of the Vienna Convention the authorities of Pakistan had denied India its right of consular access to Jadhav, despite repeated requests.

Subsequently, on May 18, 2017, a 10-member bench of the ICJ restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till the adjudication of the case.

In February this year, the ICJ rejected five pleas made by Pakistan during the hearing of Jadhav's case, including the playing of so-called "confessional statement" of the Indian national and a request to adjourn the hearing citing illness of its ad-hoc judge.

The four-day hearing in Jadhav's case started on February 18 at the ICJ headquarters in The Hague.

Pakistan had further urged the ICJ to dismiss India's plea for relief for Jadhav. (ANI)

