Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, speaking during a press briefing in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI
ICJ verdict is 'final and binding' on Pakistan: MEA

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:47 IST

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): India on Thursday said the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav is "final and binding" on Pakistan, which is obliged to act and deliver on the directive given to it.
"The first paragraph of the verdict very clearly says that the judgment is final, binding and without appeal," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told a media conference here when asked whether Pakistan would implement the judgment of the court or not.
Kumar pointed out that the ICJ has specified in the verdict that Pakistan is obliged to grant consular or diplomatic access to Kulbhushan Jadhav "without further delay" in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.
It may be noted that India has made several submissions to Pakistan for allowing Indian officials to visit Jadhav in custody.
The MEA spokesperson noted that the judgment is a complete vindication and validation of India's position in the matter and asserted that the government would continue its efforts to secure Jadhav's release.
"If you look at the press release issued by ICJ, the headline states very clearly that Pakistan has acted in breach of obligations under Article 26 of Vienna Convention. The judgment is a complete vindication and validation of India's position in the (Kulbhushan Jadhav) case," said Kumar.
Responding to Pakistan's claim of victory over the ICJ verdict, Kumar said the country has its own compulsion to lie to its people.
The MEA spokesperson pointed out that seven of the eight points of the verdict have gone in favour of India and the decision on one about the jurisdiction of ICJ to hear the case was unanimous.
"On the matter of jurisdiction, the ICJ has unanimously declared that it has jurisdiction in the case. Second on the admissibility, again the ICJ has rejected Pakistan's claim and has found that the application is admissible," he said.
"Then there are three points related to the breach of Vienna Convention and on all three accounts, Pakistan has been found to have breached the convention," added Kumar.
"The sixth point directs Pakistan to inform Jadhav without further delay of his rights and provide Indian consular officer access to him," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 22:30 IST

