Raveesh Kumar, the spokesperson for Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) speaking at a press conference on Thursday

ICJ verdict is final, binding on Pakistan: MEA

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:21 IST

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): India on Thursday said the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav is "final and binding" on Pakistan which is obliged to act and deliver on the directive given to it.
"The first paragraph of the verdict very clearly says that the judgement is final, binding and without appeal," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told a media conference when asked whether Pakistan would implement the judgement of the court.
"The Judgement is a complete vindication and validation of India's position in the (Kulbhushan Jadhav) case. If you look at the Press release issued by ICJ, the headline states very clearly that Pakistan has acted in breach of obligations under article 26 of Vienna conventions.," he said.
Kumar said as to whether India would get immediate consular access, Pakistan is under obligation by the ICJ verdict to inform Jadhav without further delay of his rights and to provide (the access) to him in accordance with the Vienna convention.
He said that seven of the eight points of the ICJ verdict have gone in favour of India and the decision on one about jurisidction of ICJ to hear the case was unanimous.
The ICJ on Wednesday asked Pakistan to review its order of death sentence awarded to Jadhav on alleged charges of espionage and conspiracy against Pakistan. (ANI)

