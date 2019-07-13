Representative Image
IED blast in Jalalabad kills 1 policeman, 2 injured

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 14:56 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 13 (ANI): At least one policeman was killed and two others sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Jalalabad city, Nangarhar governor's spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told Tolo News on Saturday morning.
No terror group has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.
Further details in the matter are awaited.
The blast comes a day after at least five people were killed and 40 others suffered injuries in a suicide bombing at a wedding ceremony in the eastern province of Nangarhar on Friday.
Afghanistan has been witnessing more attacks in recent days especially when the United States is leading the negotiations with the Taliban in Doha with an aim to end two decades of war in the country. (ANI)

