IED blast in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province kills one person

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 29 (ANI): One person was killed and two others got injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) went off late on Tuesday night in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The explosion took place in the North Waziristan district, Dawn newspaper reported. The police officials informed that unknown miscreants had planted the explosive near a tubewell in the Mamakhel area of Mirali tehsil.

The IED exploded with a bang, killing one person in the process. Two others injured were shifted to a hospital in Bannu district.



An investigation is underway and more information is awaited in this regard.

Earlier on Sunday, three Pakistani security personnel and a civilian were injured in a blast in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan.

A convoy of the security forces was attacked with a remote-controlled blast, leaving three soldiers and a civilian injured, The News International reported. The injured were rushed to the Combined Military Hospital in Bannu. (ANI)

