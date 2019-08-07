IED blast injures many in Herat province of Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 7 (ANI): A magnetic IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blast hit the Herat province of Afghanistan on Wednesday afternoon.

Tolo News reported that at least seven people suffered injuries in the blast.

However, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

This was the second blast that hit the war-torn country today.

Earlier in the day, a car bomb attack killed at least 18 people and wounded over a hundred others.

The blast occurred about 9 am (local time) in western Kabul, interior ministry spokesperson Nasrat Rahimi said before adding that the bomb went off when a vehicle was stopped at a checkpoint outside the police station, Al Jazeera reported.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to videos on social media and witnesses, small arms fire could be heard following the blast.

The attack came a day after the Taliban called for the boycott of a presidential election scheduled to take place on September 28 and threatened to attack election rallies.

Meanwhile, the US and the Taliban met in Doha this week for the eighth round of talks aimed at striking a peace deal to end the decades-long war in Afghanistan.

Despite negotiations, the fighting has not subsided, as the civilian casualty rates across the country jumped back to record levels last month, according to the United Nations.

The UN said in a report that more than 1,500 civilians were killed or wounded in the Afghan conflict in July alone, the highest monthly casualties so far this year and the worst single month since May 2017. (ANI)

