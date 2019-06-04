IED blast leaves 2 dead in Afghanistan's Baghlan province

Baghlan [Afghanistan], Jun 4 (ANI): At least two people were killed while 14 others were wounded after an Improvised explosive device (IED) exploded here on Tuesday morning.

The news was confirmed by the provincial police, according to TOLOnews.

The incident comes after another magnetic IED blast killed five people in Kabul on Monday. The blast targeted a bus carrying employees of the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission. (ANI)

