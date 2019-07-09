If anything happens to Nawaz, Imran Khan will be responsible: Shehbaz Sharif

Lahore [Pakistan], July 9 (ANI): If anything happens to jailed leader Nawaz Sharif, the incumbent Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan, will be responsible, said Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday.
Shehbaz also protested against the ban on home-cooked meals for the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, who has been lodged in the Kot Lakhpat jail here in relation to the Al Azizia Steel Mills case.
"This is the level of inhumanity which the government is showing by banning homemade food for Nawaz," Geo News quoted him as saying.
"This shows the level of Imran Khan's intelligence. If anything happens to Nawaz, Imran Khan will be responsible," he claimed.
"Nawaz is a three-time elected prime minister of this country and this attitude towards him is inhumane. Nawaz should immediately be provided home-cooked meals," the Opposition leader demanded.
Nawaz's daughter and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz had also slammed the Pakistani authorities' latest decision, threatening to go on hunger strike outside the jail's premises if the restriction is not removed.
"The fake government has imposed restrictions on homemade meals for Nawaz Sharif. The staff who took his food has been waiting outside the jail for the last five hours," she tweeted on Monday in Urdu.
"Mian Sahab has refused to eat prison food. If they (the government) do not take back this restriction in the next 24 hours, then I will contact the court," she added.
"If I don't get help from the court, then I will sit outside Kot Lakhpat jail. Even if I have to go on a hunger strike, I will do it," the leader lastly said. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 13:59 IST
