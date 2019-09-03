If needed, Defence Minister will convey Indian position on Kashmir to Republic of Korea: Indian Ambassador

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:59 IST

Pak lacks evidence to prove 'genocide' in Kashmir, says its ICJ lawyer

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 3 (ANI): In an embarrassment to Pakistan, its lawyer at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) Khawar Qureshi has said that it would be "extremely difficult" for his country to prove the charge of genocide in Kashmir for want of evidence.