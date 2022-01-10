If Taliban can't address Islamabad's terror concerns over TTP then who else would trust them?, asks Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 10 (ANI): Stressing that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is a "test case" for the Afghan Taliban, Islamabad has said that if the new rulers in Kabul cannot address Pakistan's concerns then how can they with their promise of cutting ties to al Qaeda and other such groups earn the trust of other countries?

Islamabad believed that the banned TTP is a "test case" for the Afghan Taliban, as tackling the group would help the interim government establish its credentials in the eyes of the world with regards to dealing with other terrorist outfits, reported The Express Tribune citing a senior Pakistani official as saying.

"We are telling the Taliban leadership to consider the TTP as a test case," the official familiar with the development said, emphasising that if the Taliban can not address concerns of Pakistan then who would trust them and their promise of cutting ties to al Qaeda and other such groups.

Islamabad and the new rulers in Kabul enjoy close relations and Pakistan has been accused by the Ghani government of backing the Taliban against the former Afghan government.

The Pakistani official also warned the Taliban that not addressing Islamabad's concerns will be damaging to the Afghan side.

The West and the rest of the global community will "ask look the Taliban can not even satisfy Pakistan so how come they would address terror concerns of other countries," added the official.

It comes after the Afghan Taliban have failed to address the issue of the TTP (Pakistani Taliban) raised by Pakistan. Afghan Taliban backs TTP, the proscribed group in Pakistan which has been behind several terror attacks in the country including the Peshawar Army School attack which killed over a hundred children in 2014. (ANI)