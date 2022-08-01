If Taliban hope to gain international acceptance, they must respect human rights: US

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 1 (ANI): The head of the US mission to Afghanistan, Ian McCary on Sunday said that the United States will continue to hold the Taliban accountable for the commitments they made so that Afghanistan does not become a safe haven for terrorists, including the Khorasan branch of ISIS and al-Qaeda.

"Over the past year in Doha, we have pursued dialogue with the Taliban to address critical issues; we have provided extensive consular services to US Citizens, LPRs, & others engaged with the Afghan people. I am glad that we have been able to help many Afghans inside the country and abroad over the past year, but I am humbled by the array of challenges we are still facing in Afghanistan," McCary tweeted.

He expressed disappointment over the Taliban's continuing refusal to allow girls access to secondary schools and by credible reports of human rights abuses, including the deterioration of media freedoms and unacceptable restrictions on the rights of women.

"If the Taliban hope to gain the acceptance of the international community, they must listen to & honour the views of all Afghan people & respect human rights," McCary said adding, "I appreciate the extraordinary support of international partners & likeminded community," and that together they have sent this clear message to Taliban.

The United States have also coordinated humanitarian assistance with the UN and international partners, McCary said, "The United States remains the largest donor to international relief efforts in Afghanistan; we have provided more than USD 775 million in humanitarian assistance since August 15, 2021."



"We continue to work closely with partners to help stabilize the Afghan economy. The US Department of Treasury has issued multiple general licenses to facilitate the flow of economic activity and vital assistance to the Afghan people."

This week, McCary is completing his assignment as the Charge d' Affaires at the US Mission to Afghanistan, operating from Doha since August '21.

"We are grateful for the gracious support of the State of Qatar, our strategic partner," he said.

The Director of the Afghanistan Operations for the Afghan Relocation Efforts, Karen Decker will replace McCary as the Chief of Mission for the US Embassy in Kabul.

"Under the leadership of my successor Karen Decker, our commitment to the Afghan people will not falter. Karen has long been a friend of Afghanistan and she will work tirelessly and effectively to protect U.S. interests and support the Afghan people." McCary said. (ANI)

