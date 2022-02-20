If West fails to defend Ukraine's sovereignty, shock will echo around world, including Taiwan: Boris Johnson

Taipei [Taiwan], February 20 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday warned that the Russian invasion of Ukraine would have worldwide consequences if the West fails to defend Kiev's sovereignty, including that of Taiwan.

Speaking at Munich Security Conference 2022 held in Germany, the British PM said, "If Ukraine is endangered, the shock will echo around the world. And those echoes will be heard in East Asia -- will be heard in Taiwan," reported Taiwan News.

The risk of a potential conflict at the Ukrainian border has drastically increased with Russia deploying more than 100,000 troops near the border and all diplomatic talks so far have failed.



"We do not fully know what Russian President Vladimir Putin intends but the omens are grim," Johnson added.

Analysts have said China is paying close attention to how Western nations are responding to the Russian threat.

In a Nikkei op-ed, Min Xipei, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund, said that if the US does not fulfill its promise to protect Ukraine, it may prompt China to boost its military capabilities to deter the US from defending Taiwan, reported Taiwan News.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US which have been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. China has threatened "Taiwan's independence." (ANI)

