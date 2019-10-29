IHC cancel Pak authorities decision of nullifying JUI-F senator citizenship

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 29 (ANI): Islamabad High Court on Tuesday cancelled Pakistan authorities' decision where they nullified the citizenship of Jamiat Ulema-a-Islam (JUI-F) Senator Hafiz Hamdullah.

In a letter, dated October 11, 2019, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) said that Hamdullah "is not a citizen of Pakistan" and declared him "confirmed alien"

"Therefore, NADRA has cancelled and digitally impounded the CNIC (Computerized National Identity Card) issued to Hafiz Hamdullah Saboor," the authority said, reported Express Tribune.

Following the order, Hamdullah had filed a petition in the court. The Chief Justice Athar Minallah directed the NADRA to submit the reply in the matter within two weeks.

Hamid's counsel told the court that the senator family members hold national identity cards and one of his sons is serving in Pakistan Army.

Justice Minallah remarked that how can the nationality of the person be questioned who is willing to sacrifice his son for the motherland. (ANI)

