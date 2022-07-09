Illegal means used to influence poll results in Pakistan: Study

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 8 (ANI): More than 160 illegal means are used to influence poll results in Pakistan as around 80 per cent of them could be addressed by introducing electronic voting machines (EVMs), reported Dawn.

Recently held local and previous rounds of general elections revealed violation of almost every section and every rule of the Elections Act 2017 in some form, a research study on means of rigging and gerrymandering practices in the country revealed.

"It happens widely where factors of power and money overlap", it said.



The study also suggested the existence of some form of equilibrium between the contesting parties in rigging in most of the constituencies as the equilibrium has been manipulated at each step of the electoral cycle to a bare minimum level, according to Dawn.

The study further shows that out of 163 means of rigging and unethical practices as many as 73 could happen just on the polling day alone.

The pre-poll period is spread (depending on the nature of the elections) over 90-60 days prior to polling.

The study also found 26 means of rigging that are being practiced during the inter-election period at the highest level of decision-making, research study added. (ANI)

