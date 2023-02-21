"I'm not a conspiracy theorist," Jaishankar on ideologies, political forces

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Noting that he is "not a conspiracy theorist," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that there are ideologies and political forces outside India similar to those here and a problem emerges when these forces do not electoral success and summon up this support system.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, he said, "I am not a conspiracy theorist. What I am explaining is politics is at work, it doesn't have to be a conspiracy at work. Why is it difficult to understand that there are ideologies and political forces outside India very similar to those in India and the two are working hand-in-glove? The part of the problem is when political forces in India are not doing so well electorally they tend to summon up this support system."

"Actual politics" is being conducted "ostensibly as media" by people who do not have the "courage to come into political field," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told ANI, alluding to the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Terming the furore as "politics by another means," Jaishankar, in an interview with ANI, said, "Sometime politics of India doesn't even originate in its borders, it comes from outside."

"We are not debating just a documentary or a speech that somebody gave in a European city or a newspaper edits somewhere -- we are debating, actually politics, which is being conducted ostensibly as media -- there is a phrase 'war by other means' this is politics by another means -- I mean you will do a hatchet job, you want to do a hatchet job and say this is just another quest for truth which we decided after 20 years to put at this time," he said.

Speaking on farmer's protests and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Jaishankar said that it was a battle of narratives and Anglosphere papers played a prominent part in it.

He said, "Take this whole scaremongering that millions of people are going to lose citizenship -- you tell people, saying look this was said -- one year has passed, two years have passed, where are these people? After all, we are supposed to have a cataclysm in 2020. Even citizenship, when you start reasoning people, ask them--tell me do you not have criteria of citizenship; do you not use language-- some people use religion, language, education; some even use income, ethnicity."

He further added, "When you tell people, look reflect on your citizenship. What do you do? That's why the battle of narratives is very powerful, read the bulk of international papers especially the Anglosphere paper, all of them, how many of them tell you Art 370 was a temporary provision. I challenge you to show me one. They don't, it's written there in bold letters, capital letters in the Constitution."

The EAM also said that in globalized data what happens, is everything from the world comes to India, everything from India goes out. In many ways, he said, it is a good thing but has its own challenges and vulnerabilities.

Explaining its impact, he said, "What it does is - I have to often as part of my narrative setting explain things to foreign audiences."

The EAM in his various interactions on multiple platforms abroad has hailed India's democracy as a guiding force not just for the country but for the world to emulate. In the interview with ANI, the minister said that the people's verdict will quell all the misconceptions.

Speaking about India's positioning on the International platform, Jaishankar said, "Today, India's global standing is clearly very much higher and quite strong. We've been able to demonstrate to the world that we are an exceptional international power."

He said there has been a paradigm shift in India's foreign policy as "It's now on a totally different scale and league now what happened usually we would strategize before you know we spent usually.. not even in the beginning of the year but the previous year."

"We start thinking, what should we be doing, where are we going, who should we engage? That kind of strategy session. When it comes to something specific you know it would be like.. we would go through the details of where we are going what are the objectives who we are meeting what are their objectives so there is a kind of I would say strategizing and game planning which goes well ahead." (ANI)