I'm treated like a dog, alleges pro-Khalistani leader Gopal Singh Chawla

Lahore [Pakistan] July 17 (ANI): Gopal Singh Chawla, former chief of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) and a pro-Khalistani leader who was removed recently from a panel linked to Kartarpur Corridor, has alleged that Pakistan government is "treating him like a dog."

Chawla recently hoisted the Nishan Sahib at Gurdwara Shaheed Bhai Taru Singh at Naulakha Bazaar in Lahore.

While addressing a gathering of Sikh devotees at the historical place, he showed anger towards Pakistan government, saying that despite all sacrifices made by him, he was booted out from the panel.

"We understand it was a part of a policy, but all members must have been called for a meeting. But, we were treated like a dog. No one has taken our views," he said.

Chawla, who remained as the chief of PSGPC for several years, was reportedly used by Islamabad for anti-India propaganda during religious congregations.

Conceding to India's demand, Chawla was removed from the Committee by Pakistan just a day before the crucial July 14 technical level talks on Kartarpur Corridor.

"No Pakistani will now say -- India Murdabad -- because they will see how Gopal Chawla, Bishen Singh, and Tara Singh are being treated. Now, you run a new committee, and we will do what we want to do," said Chawla in an audio recording.

After his removal from the committee, Chawla started exposing Pakistan's discriminatory policies against the Sikhs. He, along with other Sikhs, gathered at the Gurdwara Shaheed Bhai Taru Singh and revealed its dilapidated condition.

He accused neighbouring Muslim residents of encroaching gurdwara property and destroying the Nishan Sahib, a Sikh religious symbol. He threatened to launch a massive campaign if the gurdwara property was not returned.

"The mafia has occupied complete gurdwara on the pretext of a plot. You can see that a hundred of us are present here and these hundred will become thousands if this gurdwara is not given back to us. We want this gurdwara of Taru Singh ji back at any cost," said Chawla.

"All the verses of Gurbani have been deleted and an attempt has also been made to pull the Nishan Saheb down. We have hoisted the Nishan Sahib as Sikhs have laid their lives for this," he added.

There are several historical gurdwaras in Pakistan, which remain in a dilapidated condition. (ANI)