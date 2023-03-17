Immense potential, possibilities to expand India-Japan relationship: Envoy Kenji Miyata

Kochi (Kerala), [India] March 17 (ANI): Japanese envoy on Friday underscored that there are immense possibilities and potential to expand the relationship and cooperation between India and Japan.

"There are many potentials and possibilities to expand the relationship and cooperation between India and Japan, the Consulate General of Japan in Chennai will continue the work for the India-Japan relationship and cooperation," said the Deputy Consul General, Consulate General of Japan in Chennai, Kenji Miyata.

He was speaking at the Indo-Japan International Conference organized by the Center for Public Policy Research in Kochi.

The two-day Indo-Japan International Conference organized by the Center for Public Policy Research, Kochi, in collaboration with the Consulate General of Japan, concluded at Kochi on 17th March 2023.

The conference was a unified platform for discussions and collaborations related to India-Japan cooperation. Delegates and speakers from India and Japan participated and shared their insights.



Experts in geo-strategy, foreign policy, maritime commerce, technology, and climate change related to India-Japan diplomatic relations spoke at the conference.



"We've had active discussions, where lots of issues were discussed and there were many good analyses, ideas, and suggestions. Also, we have difficulties and challenges as well. But I realized that there are many potentials and possibilities to expand our cooperation. In this sense, I thank all speakers and panellists for your contribution. We discussed connectivity in many fields and we can take this confidence further for our future cooperation," said Kenji.

"I think this is a very relevant conference that we are concluding now. Japan's Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida will be visiting India this month to explore ways to expand bilateral cooperation in a range of areas including trade and investment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Japan in the month of May 2023. PM Fumio Kishida is here for the second time which shows the growing partnership and engagement between the two countries. And I am sure this particular conference will add to the beautiful literature between India and Japan. I am so happy that we had a very fruitful and engaging conversation on various topics related to India-Japan relations," said Dr D Dhanuraj, Chairman, Centre for Public Policy Research.

Various issues related to India-Japan cooperation were discussed and deliberated in the five sessions of the conference.

Insights were gathered from the key sessions revolving around Synergies between IPOI, FOIP, and AOIP; Cooperation in Emerging Technologies, Shipping, and Seaports; Best Practices in Disaster Risk Management; Opportunities and Challenges in India-Japan Relations: Special Strategic and Global Partnership, and Convergences and Challenges for India and Japan in Indo-Pacific: Security and Defense Co-operations. (ANI)

