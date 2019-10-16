Imperative now is to end incursion into Syria, says Iranian Foreign Minister

Washington [US], Oct 16 (ANI): Joining the chorus of several countries that have called for an end to Turkish military offensive in Syria, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Tuesday (local time) said it is imperative to end the incursions in Syria.

"The imperative now is to end the incursion into #Syria & address all concerns through #ADANA. Meanwhile, it is essential that the core principles of JUS IN BELLO are fully observed: distinction between civilians and combatant, & prohibition on inflicting unnecessary suffering," he said in a tweet.

The international community has roundly condemned Turkey's military offensive in Syria in Kurdish controlled areas. Countries like France and many others have suspended arms sales to Turkey over the issue.

Meanwhile, IRNA reported that Iranian Foreign Ministry too expressed concern about the 'Turkish military attacks on Syria'.

"Given the humanitarian situation and the dangers the civilians are exposed to by the Turkish offensive, Iran sought an immediate end to the military attacks and pullout of Turkish military forces from the Syrian territory," the statement read. (ANI)

