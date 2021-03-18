Importance of CDRI coalition 'more evident' than ever, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the importance of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) is "more evident" than ever.

Speaking at the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the Prime Minister called for sustained and concentrated efforts to mitigate climate change.

"We also need to adapt to changes that are being observed in the communities around the world. In such a context, the importance of the coalition has become even more evident," he said.

"If we can make our investment in infrastructure resilience, it can be a centerpiece of our wider adaption efforts. Countries that are making large investments in infrastructure such as India must ensure that this is an investment in resilience and not in risk," he said.

The Prime Minister also cited the snowstorm that took place in Texas, US knocking of the electricity in the state stating that investment in infrastructure resilience is "not only a developing country problem".

"Many infrastructure systems- digital infrastructure, shipping lines, aviation networks- cover the entire world. The effect of disaster in one part of the world can quickly spread across the world. Cooperation is a must for ensuring the resilience of the global system... If we make it resilient, we will present disasters not only for ourselves but for many future generations as well," he added.

He said that the CDRI must embody the central promise of sustainable development goals that is "leave no one behind".

"We have to put the concerns of the most vulnerable nations and communities first. The small island developing nations that are already experiencing the impact of worsening disasters must have easy access to all the technology that they consider necessary," he said.

CDRI is a partnership of national governments, UN agencies, multilateral development banks and financing mechanisms that aim to promote resilience of new infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks in support of sustainable development. (ANI)