MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)
Important to note how matter got resolved quickly: MEA on India-China face-off in Ladakh

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:03 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): India on Thursday said that the standoff between its troops and their Chinese counterparts in Ladakh was resolved due to established mechanisms between the two countries and underlined it was important to note that the matter was resolved "quickly".
"The matter stands resolved. I think what is important to note is that there are existing mechanisms between India and China to address such issues. It is also important to note how quickly the matter got resolved. So, it means that the mechanism, which exists between India and China, are working very well," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters at a weekly press briefing.
Ahead of a massive military exercise planned along the China border by India, soldiers of Indian and Chinese armies engaged in a face-off near the northern bank of Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh but disengaged after talks between the two sides there.
Both the sides stake claim over the more than 130 kilometres which extends between both India and Chinese-controlled Tibet region.
The Indian Army said that such incidents happen due to differing perceptions of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and there are established mechanisms to resolve such differences.
Incidentally, the confrontation took place in the same area in Ladakh where Indian and Chinese troops had engaged in a bitter scuffle during the Doklam standoff in 2017. (ANI)

